This WhatsApp forward claiming turmeric, black pepper can cure COVID-19 is fake

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 16: A message is doing its rounds on WhatsApp claiming that turmeric and black pepper is a remedy to cure COVID-19.

The message says that finally an Indian student from Pondicherry university, named Ramu, found a home remedy cure for COVID-19 which is for the first time accepted by WHO. He proved that by adding 1 tablespoon of black pepper powder to 2 table spoons of honey and some ginger juice for consecutive 5 days would suppress effects of corona and eventually go away 100 per cent. Entire world is starting to accept this remedy. Finally a good news in 2020, the message also reads.

While the mix is good for health, there is no truth in the claim that this fights COVID-19.

The virus has different effects on different people. Some have mild symptoms, in others it. Is severe. This mix being spoken about in the message helps boost immunity, but cannot fight the virus.