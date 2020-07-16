YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    This WhatsApp forward claiming turmeric, black pepper can cure COVID-19 is fake

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 16: A message is doing its rounds on WhatsApp claiming that turmeric and black pepper is a remedy to cure COVID-19.

    This WhatsApp forward claiming turmeric, black pepper can cure COVID-19 is fake
    Representational Image

    The message says that finally an Indian student from Pondicherry university, named Ramu, found a home remedy cure for COVID-19 which is for the first time accepted by WHO. He proved that by adding 1 tablespoon of black pepper powder to 2 table spoons of honey and some ginger juice for consecutive 5 days would suppress effects of corona and eventually go away 100 per cent. Entire world is starting to accept this remedy. Finally a good news in 2020, the message also reads.

    Fake: MHA has not set up COVID-19 monitoring committee

    While the mix is good for health, there is no truth in the claim that this fights COVID-19.

    The virus has different effects on different people. Some have mild symptoms, in others it. Is severe. This mix being spoken about in the message helps boost immunity, but cannot fight the virus.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus whatsapp

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue