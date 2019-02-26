This viral video claiming IAF strike on Balakot is from a video game

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Feb 26: After the reports of Indian Air Force strikes on the Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province came in, a video doing rounds on social media is being shared with the claim that it depicts the airstrike.

Taking to Twitter, a user called Mrityunjay Dwivedi with accompanying text read - "#Surgicalstrike2 #Balakot #IndiaStrikesBack #IndianAirForce New Video of Attack See this Pakistan Murdabad."

The video received close to 18,000 views.

However, Alt News searched through gaming videos on YouTube with different keywords and landed on a 2015 clip of a video game "Arma 2". The part of the video that is viral on social media starts at about 20 seconds in the original clip.

The Indian Air Force reportedly struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in the Pakistani town of Balakot on February 26.

On Tuesday, Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told the media that the Indian Air Force had conducted a non-military, pre-emptive air strike earlier that morning in the Pakistan's Balakot to target the largest training camp run by terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.