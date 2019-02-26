  • search
    This viral video claiming IAF strike on Balakot is from a video game

    Bengaluru, Feb 26: After the reports of Indian Air Force strikes on the Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province came in, a video doing rounds on social media is being shared with the claim that it depicts the airstrike.

    This viral video on IAF strike on Balakot is from a video game

    Taking to Twitter, a user called Mrityunjay Dwivedi with accompanying text read - "#Surgicalstrike2 #Balakot #IndiaStrikesBack #IndianAirForce New Video of Attack See this Pakistan Murdabad."

    The video received close to 18,000 views.

    Also Read | How the IAF strike at Balakot unfolded: All the updates here

    However, Alt News searched through gaming videos on YouTube with different keywords and landed on a 2015 clip of a video game "Arma 2". The part of the video that is viral on social media starts at about 20 seconds in the original clip.

    The Indian Air Force reportedly struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in the Pakistani town of Balakot on February 26.

    On Tuesday, Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told the media that the Indian Air Force had conducted a non-military, pre-emptive air strike earlier that morning in the Pakistan's Balakot to target the largest training camp run by terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

