This video of Differently-Abled man delivering food on Tricycle is winning hearts online

    New Delhi, May 19: A video of a Zomato delivery man has gone viral on various social media, with many hailing him for inspiring them to work harder in life.

    The video, shared by a Twitter user, Honey Goyal, shows the delivery boy in Zomato's signature red tee and brown pants, hand-pulling his tricycle across the road to reach the customer's house.

    The boy was later identified as Ramu. Zomato too came across the video and retweeted it saying, "Hey there! Thank you so much for sharing this with us. We take immense pride in our delivery partners as they are the ones who connect our users with great food - regardless of all obstacles :)" (sic).

    With this, Zomato is setting an empowering example for other companies.

