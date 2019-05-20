This video of Differently-Abled man delivering food on Tricycle is winning hearts online

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 19: A video of a Zomato delivery man has gone viral on various social media, with many hailing him for inspiring them to work harder in life.

The video, shared by a Twitter user, Honey Goyal, shows the delivery boy in Zomato's signature red tee and brown pants, hand-pulling his tricycle across the road to reach the customer's house.

#Zomato you keep rocking , you made my day , this man is the inspiration for all who thinks there's life is screwed , please make this man famous pic.twitter.com/DTLZKzCFoi — Honey Goyal (@tfortitto) May 17, 2019

The boy was later identified as Ramu. Zomato too came across the video and retweeted it saying, "Hey there! Thank you so much for sharing this with us. We take immense pride in our delivery partners as they are the ones who connect our users with great food - regardless of all obstacles :)" (sic).

This man is inspiration... I hope something can be done for this warrior @anandmahindra https://t.co/lgll2el7Zr — HUSAIN (@SHusain28) May 18, 2019

Called dedication. Salute you my unknown friend https://t.co/ZUQ7EkJls0 — Varun Hindustani (@dtsf_i) May 19, 2019

:) retweeting because this video made me feel how much people hit harder to achieve something 🤗😊 https://t.co/m6eApXKOG1 — Armaan Pathan (@armaancrockroax) May 19, 2019

We take many things for granted. This is a lesson that must never be forgotten. https://t.co/Zw5tQKxFxA — Kenneth Uday Raj (@KennethUdayRaj) May 18, 2019

With this, Zomato is setting an empowering example for other companies.