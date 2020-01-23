This Varanasi man develops 'Gun Purses' so women can protect themselves from rapes

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Varanasi, Jan 23: Women safety in India is highly concerned and with a growing number of crimes against women, many are resorting to finding ingenious solutions to tackle the problem. So, there is a high need for women to be aware of all the self-defence techniques.

Not only these, but women can also protect themselves from risky situations by carrying a safety thing in their handbag.

In one such initiative, a man from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh has developed a new personal security gadget, especially for women.

Shyam Chaurasia, an aspiring scientist has developed a 'lipstick gun' which can trigger off an explosion-like sound. It will also send a distress signal to the police emergency number 112. He has also developed various merchandise fitted with inbuilt weapons including lipstick, purses and shoes, all fitted with built-in guns.

Chaurasia who works at Ashoka Institute of Expertise and Administration claims that lipstick is designed to be a progressive approach of 'dispersing' a possible attacker moderately than taking pictures of them.

The lipstick gun is chargeable and is connected to the mobile phone through Bluetooth.

According to Chaurasia, it took him one month to develop this gadget which costs around Rs 600. He is currently planning to get a patent for the device.

The news comes at a time after the gangrape and murder of a veterinary doctor in November 2019. The incident also reminded citizens of an earlier incident of Nirbhaya case.