This Uber driver singing Kumar Sanu hit 'Nazar Ke Saamney' is winning the internet

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 17: After Ranu Mondal from Bengal and the Zomato delivery boy from Assam, now a new video has surfaced on various social media where an Uber driver from Lucknow has been leaving netizens in awe with his melodious rendition of a 90s Bollywood classic song.

The 56-second video clip has gone viral on various social media platform. After the ride, Vinod, on the Twitter user's request, sang Kumar Sanu's hit song Nazar Ke Saamne from the 1990 film Aashiqui and impressed him as well as the Internet. "

The video clip shows Vinod sitting on the driver's seat and humming the popular song of Kumar Sanu, 'Nazar Ke Saamney' from the 1990-movie Aashiqui.

A Twitter user, whose moniker reads @crowngaurav, shared the video as he met the driver in Lucknow.

"Met an @Uber_India driver Vinod ji in Lucknow. He is an amazing singer and asked to sing a song for me after finishing his ride. Aur kya chaiye. Please watch this video and make him famous. He is also having his own @YouTube @youtubemusic channel," read his tweet.

The man had taken the cab from Fun Republic Mall to Dastarkhwan in Lalbagh. The video has been liked over 450 times and has had 7,000 viewers.

The performance was so good that Uber India itself commented on it. "Mr. Vinod is one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides. We're glad to hear this #UberStar's passionate voice being recognized and shared by the good Samaritans of the internet."

Mr. Vinod is one famous driver-partner who keeps on receiving positive mentions on our pages for his musical rides. We're glad to hear this #UberStar's passionate voice being recognized and shared by the good Samaritans of the internet. — Uber India (@Uber_India) September 15, 2019