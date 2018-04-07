This Tollywood actress goes topless to protest against casting couch, detained

Tollywood actress Sri Reddy on Saturday went topless outside the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce to protest against the existence of 'casting couch' in the industry.

The actor came to the film chamber attired in Indian wear and started slipping down to her under garments in front of the cameras.

Sri Reddy claims that young actresses are asked to send inappropriate pictures and videos to get a chance in Telugu films, and threatened to expose names of people who "exploit young, aspiring actors".

Sri Reddy said no roles were given to Telugu girls in the film industry. She alleged that Telugu girls are sexually taken advantage of. "I myself have been sexually exploited," she said.

Earlier, Reddy had made sensational allegations on social media, of sexual exploitation, against some of the top Tollywood producers, directors and actors.

She has also been threatening to expose the names of those in the industry who sexually exploit aspiring actresses.

Earlier this week, Reddy, in a Facebook post, had alleged that a top director used to 'roam around' near her house and used to harass several women and ask for video calls.

The Tollywood industry has, however, denied her allegations as false and baseless and even lodged a complaint against her for making derogatory remarks against the fraternity.

