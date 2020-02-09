This temple in Patna to donate Rs 10 crore for building Ram temple in Ayodhya

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Feb 09: In a major development, the Mahavir temple from Bihar State's capital city of Patna has announced a donation Rs 10 crore for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha on February 5 announced the formation of a 'hri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra' trust based in Greater Kailash in Delhi to carry out the building of a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet had met in the morning and approved the setting up of a trust to build Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Kishor Kunal, Secretary of Mahavir Mandir Trust, stated that the amount will be donated in installments.

Talking to news agency ANI, Kunal said, "I am going to Ayodhya with a cheque of Rs 2 crore as a donation from Mahavir temple in Patna to the proposed Ram temple. We will donate a total of Rs 10 crore for it in installments."

He further said that the temple trust had found 30 coins dated 1818 with images of Lord Ram, his brother Lakshman, his wife Sita and Lord Hanuman inscribed on one side of them, and those will be kept for the Ram temple.

"We found 30 coins of one anna dated 1818 after opening the donation box at Mahavir temple. These were issued in 1818 by the East India Company. The images of Sri Ram, Sita Ji, Lakshman Ji and Hanuman Ji are inscribed on one side of the coin," Kunal said.

The construction of the temple is likely to begin from April 2, on the occasion of Ram Navami and there will be 15 members in the Trust. As the government will not spend any money on this project, the expenditure will be borne through crowdfunding.