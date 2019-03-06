  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    This satellite image shows JeM madrasa buildings still standing days after Balakot airstrike

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 06: A report on Reuters show that a religious school run by terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in northeastern Pakistan appears to be still standing amid reports of Indian Air Force claiming that its warplanes hit the Islamist group's training camp on the site.

    This satellite image shows JeM madrasa buildings still standing days after Balakot airstrike

    The images produced by Planet Labs Inc, a San Francisco-based private satellite operator, show at least six buildings on the madrasa site on March 4, six days after the airstrike, says Reuters.

    The image is virtually unchanged from an April 2018 satellite photo of the facility. There are no discernible holes in the roofs of buildings, no signs of scorching, blown-out walls, displaced trees around the madrasa or other signs of an aerial attack. This is the first time an image of the site has surfaced ever since the attack.

    Also Read | Another terrorist strike and India will continue to hit back

    Reuters quoted Jeffery Lewis, the director East Asia Nonproliferation Project at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, who has 15 years of experience in analysing satellite images, as confirming that the high-resolution satellite picture actually showed the structure in question.

    The airstrike, conducted on 26 February is claimed to have hit all the intended targets at the Madarsa site in Pakistan's Balakot.

    Earlier, Pakistan has refuted India's account of the airstrike, saying that the operation was a failure and that the Indian jets dropped their bombs on a largely empty hillside.

    Even Pakistan's Director General of the Military Press Wing, Major General Asif Ghafoor had said that there was no damage to any infrastructure after the Indian airstrike and that this has been vindicated by both domestic and international media after visiting the site.

    More jaish e mohammad NewsView All

    Read more about:

    jaish e mohammad iaf pakistan

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 13:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue