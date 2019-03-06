This satellite image shows JeM madrasa buildings still standing days after Balakot airstrike

New Delhi, Mar 06: A report on Reuters show that a religious school run by terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in northeastern Pakistan appears to be still standing amid reports of Indian Air Force claiming that its warplanes hit the Islamist group's training camp on the site.

The images produced by Planet Labs Inc, a San Francisco-based private satellite operator, show at least six buildings on the madrasa site on March 4, six days after the airstrike, says Reuters.

The image is virtually unchanged from an April 2018 satellite photo of the facility. There are no discernible holes in the roofs of buildings, no signs of scorching, blown-out walls, displaced trees around the madrasa or other signs of an aerial attack. This is the first time an image of the site has surfaced ever since the attack.

Reuters quoted Jeffery Lewis, the director East Asia Nonproliferation Project at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, who has 15 years of experience in analysing satellite images, as confirming that the high-resolution satellite picture actually showed the structure in question.

The airstrike, conducted on 26 February is claimed to have hit all the intended targets at the Madarsa site in Pakistan's Balakot.

Earlier, Pakistan has refuted India's account of the airstrike, saying that the operation was a failure and that the Indian jets dropped their bombs on a largely empty hillside.

Even Pakistan's Director General of the Military Press Wing, Major General Asif Ghafoor had said that there was no damage to any infrastructure after the Indian airstrike and that this has been vindicated by both domestic and international media after visiting the site.