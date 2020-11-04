This reminds us of emergency days: Prakash Javadekar on Arnab Goswami's arrest

Get ready to face us in court: Arnab Goswami on Mumbai cop’s probe naming Republic TV in TRP fraud

Mumbai, Nov 04: Minutes after Republic Television editor Arnab Goswami's arrest, Union minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar slammed Maharashtra Police and its attack on press freedom and compared it to those of "Emergency days".

Taking to Twitter, Javadekar said, "We condemn the attack on press freedom in Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this."

Terming the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami as a "blatant misuse of state power", Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said the "attack on free press must be and will be opposed". The home minister also slammed the opposition parties, saying Congress and its allies have "shamed democracy" and that the incident "reminds us of Emergency".

Speaking to OneIndia, Telangana BJP chief spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao said, "I condemn the excessive force used by Maharashtra police on Arnab Goswami. If there is a legal provision to arrest him, the police should have summoned him to a police station and would've been not necessary for all these optics. Maharashtra Police should not get carried away by its politics and defame its own department and the constitutional values of the country."

On Wednesday morning, Goswami was detained and arrested by the Alibaugh Police in connection with a 2018 case of abetment to suicide.

In 2018, a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik died by suicide blaming Arnab Goswami and two others - Feroz Shaikh and Niteish Sarda - for not paying the dues running to crores for the interior services that their company Concorde Designs Private Limited rendered for them.

A case of abetment to suicide was filed by the Alibaug Police but reports said in 2019 it got closed.

In May 2020, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh announced a fresh CID investigation into the case after Adnya Naik, daughter of Avnay Naik, approached him and complained that the Alibaug police had not investigated the "non-payment of dues from Arnab Goswami's Republic".