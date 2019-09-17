This picture of Diaper changing room in men's loo at B'luru airport is winning the internet

Bengaluru, Sep 17: The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has garnered a whole lot of applause online after a Maldivian passenger posted photos of a baby diaper changing station inside the men's washroom. Many netizens had hailed the authorities' move as the right one in breaking gender stereotypes.

A Twitter user, Ali Samhaan, spotted the station at the Bengaluru airport and tweeted about it.

"Saw this in Bangalore International airport men's room," Ali Samhaan tweeted with a thumbs-up emoticon.

Meanwhile, his post has generated a debate on gender stereotypes on Twitter.

Saw this in Bangalore International airport men's room.👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/YTiZmFbm0q — Ali Samhaan (@khamsyn) September 12, 2019

"So what? Is that a task only for women? FYI men also do change baby's diapers," a user wrote in the comments section but Ali clarified that his tweet was indeed an "appreciation post." Several others praised the airport for introducing the facility.

However, airport officials said that the diaper-changing station was introduced several years ago and many people use the facility daily.