    This pic of Assam cops holding babies while their mom write TET exam, wins internet

    New Delhi, Nov 13: Women are the pioneers of nation. They are generally great at juggling several things at once. One of the best example is this heartwarming picture of Assam policewomen which is going viral for all good reasons.

    The picture which is going viral on social media shows two police women in Assam two cops holding babies while their mothers wrote their exam for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET).

    Image courtesy: @assampolice

    The picture has been tweeted by the official Twitter handle of Assam police. The incident took place in the Darrang district of Assam when some women police officers helped take care of babies while their mothers wrote the TET exam.

    The TET examination, which was conducted across Assam on November 10, is the minimum basic requirement for teachers to to teach classes I to VIII in India. The examination is divided into two sets, one for teachers applying to teach classes I to V while the second is for those who want to tech VI to VIII.

    This beautiful display of kindness a has garnered a lot of respect and praise on Twitter for both the cops as well as the mothers giving the exam. Many have posted comments praising the cops for going above the call of duty and helping out in this way.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 9:35 [IST]
