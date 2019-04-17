This party manifesto promises alcohol at half rate, free goat and free gold for women

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 17: The Lok Sabha election 2019 season is on. Political leaders are campaigning tirelessly, notwithstanding the blistering heat.

With the Lok Sabha elections 2019 underway, the two biggest political parties of India -- Congress and BJP -- have already released their manifestos.

The Congress Party's election manifesto promises a separate 'Kisan Budget' every year. The party promises to create a permanent National Commission on Agricultural Development and Planning. While the BJP poll manifesto promises to "provide short term new agriculture loans up to Rs 1 lakh at 0 per cent interest rate for 1-5 years on the condition of prompt repayment of the principal amount". The loan is intended to double the income of farmers by 2022.

Also Read | EC bars NaMo TV from airing pre-recorded content 48 hour before voting

Meanwhile, Sanjhi Virasat Party's poll manifesto promises everything from alcohol at 50 per cent discount, free goats for Muslim families on Eid, free gold for women and much more.

The Sanjhi Virasat Party candidate Amit Sharma's poster has the manifesto promises printed on it. Amit Sharma is contesting from the North-East Delhi constituency for the Sanjhi Virasat Party.

The manifesto also promises

Free education up to PhD

Free metro/bus service for students in Delhi

No fees for private schools

Free ration, Rs 50,000 on the birth of a girl child

Rs 2,50,000 for girl's marriage

Rs 10,000/month for the unemployed, Rs 5,000 pension for the old, widow and handicapped.

Free medical treatment at private hospitals up to Rs 10,00,000

Nomination for the polls in Delhi will begin from April 16.

The voting for all the seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 12 in the sixth phase of the elections.