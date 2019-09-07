This Pakistan Minister who 'can't spell satellite properly' gives 'gyan' on Chandrayaan 2

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 07: Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan's minister for science and technology, sent out a series of tweets early on Saturday after India's Isro space agency lost contact with its Vikram lander. Vikram was on its descent to the moon when the agency lost contact with it just 2.1km before it reached the lunar surface.

Chaudhry was up all night watching India achieve greatness in space and as soon as ISRO lost communication with its lander Vikram, he jumped out of his bed and caught hold of his phone in a bid to troll India.

Modi g is giving Bhashan on Sattelite communication as he is actually an astronaut and not politician, Lok Sabha shld ask him QS on wasting 900 crore Rs of a poor nation... https://t.co/48u0t6KatM — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 6, 2019

The federal minister made the error in a tweet on Saturday. He was so eager in typing 'Satellite' that he ended up writing 'Sattelite'.

Showing the usual class, Fawad Chaudhry: "Awww..... Jo kaam ata nai panga nai leitay na..... Dear "Endia"

"Please sleep. The toy landed in Mumbai instead of landing on the moon," Chaudhry said in one of his tweets.

So ja Bhai moon ki bajaye Mumbai mein utar giya khilona #IndiaFailed https://t.co/RPsKXhCFCM — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 6, 2019

He also advised India and wrote,'' Dear Endia; instead of wasting money on insane missions as of Chandrayyan or sending idiots like Abhinandan for tea to across LoC concentrate on poverty within, your approach on Kashmir ll be another Chandrayyan just price tag ll be far bigger.''

Dear Endia; instead of wasting money on insane missions as of Chandrayyan or sending idiots like #abhinandan for tea to across LoC concentrate on poverty within, your approach on #Kashmir ll be another Chandrayyan just price tag ll be far bigger. — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 7, 2019

Actually, the secret to Fawad's brilliance is that this man never studied science in his life. He is a 'lawyer' by profession (or so the people say so). This shows how cabinet ministers are chosen in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Indian Twittter users called him out for his behaviour. He acknowledged them by claiming they were abusing him.

Surprised on Indian trolls reaction, they are abusing me as I was the one who failed their moon mission, bhai hum ne kaha tha 900 crore lagao in nalaiqoon per? Ab sabr kero aur sonah ki koshish kero #IndiaFailed — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 6, 2019

Reacting to the trolls, Tweeple slammed Pakistani minister for short-sightedness and unable to understand the significance of this mission for the sub-continent.

The funny part is, #Chadrayaan2 kept Pakistanis awake all night 😂 https://t.co/NPApFVvkge — Rishi Bagree ऋषि 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) September 6, 2019

Chhoti baat kar di tumne, Fawad! You are a minister. Where is the gravitas. Pakistan should be worried having a petty idiot like you around representing the country in international forums. Chhi.



PS: That you were actually up watching the live telecast was cute, though. :) https://t.co/7BdobTK7LA — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) September 6, 2019

A glimpse into Pakistan's space program, as designed by the Science and Technology minister. Riveting. pic.twitter.com/qDFgek5qYx — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 7, 2019

India ke paas 900 crore hai ye sab karne ke liye! Aur apke paas ye muft ka twitter account... https://t.co/OXOUbuBTst pic.twitter.com/YSuO6M93w2 — F.K (@fzaklm) September 7, 2019

Breaking news!!!! Fawad Chaudhry has landed on his rooftop. pic.twitter.com/6m0Sbd7EtO — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 7, 2019

One user wrote: "At least people are taught to pursue science instead of being encouraged to become suicide bombers."

Enthusiasm turned into a sense of distress at Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro) Mission Operations Complex in Bengaluru as Chandrayaan 2's lander 'Vikram' lost communication with the ground stations on Saturday just ahead of the soft landing.

If Vikram failed to land - which it looks like - REMEMBER the ORBITER is where 95% of the experiments are. The Orbiter is safely in Lunar orbit and performing its mission. This is not a total failure. Not at all. #Chandrayaan2 #India #MoonLanding #VikramLander — Chris G - NSF (@ChrisG_NSF) September 6, 2019

Announcing loss of the communication link, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan said that the performance of the lander was as per the plan till it was at an altitude of 2.1 km from the moon surface. The communication link got snapped after that.