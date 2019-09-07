  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    This Pakistan Minister who 'can't spell satellite properly' gives 'gyan' on Chandrayaan 2

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 07: Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan's minister for science and technology, sent out a series of tweets early on Saturday after India's Isro space agency lost contact with its Vikram lander. Vikram was on its descent to the moon when the agency lost contact with it just 2.1km before it reached the lunar surface.

    This Pakistan Minister who cant spell satellite properly gives gyan on Chandrayaan 2

    Showing the usual class we've come to expect from members of the current establishment, Fawad Chaudhry: "Awww..... Jo kaam ata nai panga nai leitay na..... Dear "Endia"

    "Please sleep. The toy landed in Mumbai instead of landing on the moon," Chaudhry said in one of his tweets.

    Indian Twittter users then called him out for his behaviour. He acknowledged them by claiming they were abusing him.

    Enthusiasm turned into a sense of distress at Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro) Mission Operations Complex in Bengaluru as Chandrayaan 2's lander 'Vikram' lost communication with the ground stations on Saturday just ahead of the soft landing.

    Announcing loss of the communication link, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan said that the performance of the lander was as per the plan till it was at an altitude of 2.1 km from the moon surface. The communication link got snapped after that.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan chandrayaan 2

    Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue