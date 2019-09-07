This Pakistan Minister who 'can't spell satellite properly' gives 'gyan' on Chandrayaan 2

New Delhi, Sep 07: Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan's minister for science and technology, sent out a series of tweets early on Saturday after India's Isro space agency lost contact with its Vikram lander. Vikram was on its descent to the moon when the agency lost contact with it just 2.1km before it reached the lunar surface.

Showing the usual class we've come to expect from members of the current establishment, Fawad Chaudhry: "Awww..... Jo kaam ata nai panga nai leitay na..... Dear "Endia"

"Please sleep. The toy landed in Mumbai instead of landing on the moon," Chaudhry said in one of his tweets.

Indian Twittter users then called him out for his behaviour. He acknowledged them by claiming they were abusing him.

Enthusiasm turned into a sense of distress at Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro) Mission Operations Complex in Bengaluru as Chandrayaan 2's lander 'Vikram' lost communication with the ground stations on Saturday just ahead of the soft landing.

Announcing loss of the communication link, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan said that the performance of the lander was as per the plan till it was at an altitude of 2.1 km from the moon surface. The communication link got snapped after that.