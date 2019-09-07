  • search
    This Pakistan Minister who 'can't spell satellite properly' gives 'gyan' on Chandrayaan 2

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 07: Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan's minister for science and technology, sent out a series of tweets early on Saturday after India's Isro space agency lost contact with its Vikram lander. Vikram was on its descent to the moon when the agency lost contact with it just 2.1km before it reached the lunar surface.

    Fawad Chaudhry

    Chaudhry was up all night watching India achieve greatness in space and as soon as ISRO lost communication with its lander Vikram, he jumped out of his bed and caught hold of his phone in a bid to troll India.

    Why the Chandrayaan 2 mission is not a failure

      Pakistan tones down war rhetoric, wants talks with India

      The federal minister made the error in a tweet on Saturday. He was so eager in typing 'Satellite' that he ended up writing 'Sattelite'.

      Showing the usual class, Fawad Chaudhry: "Awww..... Jo kaam ata nai panga nai leitay na..... Dear "Endia"

      This Pakistan Minister who cant spell satellite properly gives gyan on Chandrayaan 2
      File Photo of Fawad Chaudhry

      "Please sleep. The toy landed in Mumbai instead of landing on the moon," Chaudhry said in one of his tweets.

      He also advised India and wrote,'' Dear Endia; instead of wasting money on insane missions as of Chandrayyan or sending idiots like Abhinandan for tea to across LoC concentrate on poverty within, your approach on Kashmir ll be another Chandrayyan just price tag ll be far bigger.''

      Actually, the secret to Fawad's brilliance is that this man never studied science in his life. He is a 'lawyer' by profession (or so the people say so). This shows how cabinet ministers are chosen in Pakistan.

      Meanwhile, Indian Twittter users called him out for his behaviour. He acknowledged them by claiming they were abusing him.

      Reacting to the trolls, Tweeple slammed Pakistani minister for short-sightedness and unable to understand the significance of this mission for the sub-continent.

      One user wrote: "At least people are taught to pursue science instead of being encouraged to become suicide bombers."

      Enthusiasm turned into a sense of distress at Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro) Mission Operations Complex in Bengaluru as Chandrayaan 2's lander 'Vikram' lost communication with the ground stations on Saturday just ahead of the soft landing.

      Announcing loss of the communication link, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan said that the performance of the lander was as per the plan till it was at an altitude of 2.1 km from the moon surface. The communication link got snapped after that.

