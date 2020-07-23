YouTube
    This news is fake: Actor Amitabh Bachchan on reports of him testing negative

    Mumbai, July 23: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday refuted media reports about him being tested negative for COVID19. The 77-year-old actor shared a tweet responding to a report by Times Now. Other networks such as News18 have also reported that the actor tested negative, quoting Nanavati Hospital sources.

    Amitabh Bachchan

    He wrote,"This news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!"

    The reports emerged as the Bollywood veteran and Abhishek, 44, neared the completion of their 14-day quarantine period at the city hospital. A day after the father-son's revealed their diagnosis, Amitabh's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and his eight-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19.

    Aishwarya and Aaradhya were shifted to Nanavati last Friday, almost a week after they tested positive. Bachchan occasionally updates his fans on social media about his health.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya shifted to hospital days after testing COVID-19 positive

    The second coronavirus test of the entire Bachchan family was done on Wednesday. Only after the reports, it will be decided by Dr. Barve, Dr. Ansari, and their team whether the family will be discharged and how the further treatment will take place.

    On Sunday, Amitabh's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya, 46, and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for the coronavirus. Amitabh's wife, veteran actor-MP Jaya Bachchan, 71, has tested negative.

    Taking to his blog, the 77-year-old screen icon said he was touched by the wishes coming the family's way for their speedy recovery.

    The news of coronavirus infecting the Bachchan clan triggered an outpouring of prayers and well-wishes for the 77-year-old screen icon who has dominated Bollywood for over five decades.

    In Ujjain, a group of his fans offered prayers at the local temple, and wished him and family speedy recovery.

    A fan recalled on Twitter that the megastar overcame a life-threatening injury on the sets of film "Coolie" in 1982 and will do the same now.

    Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan stable, don't require aggressive treatment: Hospital

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared four bungalows of the Bachchan family - Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa - in Mumbai as containment zones and sealed them, a civic official said.

    Civic employees sanitised the bungalows on Sunday, the official said. Around 30 workers in these places were also screened for the coronavirus on Sunday, he added.

    A BMC team went to the bungalows for sanitising them and also for contact tracing, an official said.

    Security was also stepped up outside Bachchan's two bungalows in Juhu and outside the hospital, the police said.

    The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 1,04,572 with 1,310 new patients being reported on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

    amitabh bachchan coronavirus mumbai

