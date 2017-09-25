This Navratri, Mumbaikars get in the groove of ‘Silent Garba’

Garba organisers in Mumbai have set a new trend this Navratri to continue the festivities till late in the night. 'Silent Garba' is the new concept in the financial capital of the country to avoid noise pollution.

'Garba' is a Gujarati folk dance celebrated in Navratri, a celebration lasting nine nights. Garba songs typically revolve around the subjects of Lord Krishna or the nine goddesses. Sanedo is an example of a very popular song. Garba styles vary from place to place in Gujarat.

Rajmahal Banquets in Malad West has introduced the concept of "Silent Garba" nights, which will enable people to groove to the tunes of their choice using headphones from 11 PM to at least 2 am.

As per Indian Express reports, the event is organised in an air-conditioned hall with live music from 7 pm to 10 pm, after which people will switch to headphones. The concept has attracted many residents, resulting in a surge in bookings.

Participants get a specially-designed headphone, where the listener has three tracks to choose from - traditional Garba music, Bollywood songs and fusion music.

People form groups based on their preferences, which are highlighted by the colour-coded lights on their headphones.

#WATCH: This Navratri, ‘silent Garba’ at a Malad pandal; people groove to the tunes of their choice using headphones from 11 PM-2AM #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/UgLf1AC6Mr — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2017

OneIndia News