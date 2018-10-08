This mute youth has left top IT job to contest MP Assembly polls

Bhopal, Oct 8: This is another sign of India's strengthening democracy. A mute youth has left a high-paying job in software engineering to prepare himself for the upcoming Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh. According to a report in Naidunia, the 36-year-old IT professional Sudeep Shukla wants to become a voice for the mute and poor people and speak out on their behalf. The man, who hails from Satna, is visiting various cities across the state and conducting public relations exercise. He has also set up a team of volunteers in Satna, the report added. Shukla is also meeting children who have allegedly been victims of sexual exploitation.

Shukla said through an interpreter that he will contest the November 28 elections in MP from Satna and that two parties have already expressed their interest to support him. Sukla is the only son in his family and his grandfather Bhagwan Prasad Shukla jad also been a Congress leader from Satna. Shukla and his wife Deepmala are the only mute ones in their family and one of his sisters Sharaddha has done a course to act as a bridge of communication between him and others, the Naidunia report added.

If he wins the contest on December 11 when the state election results will be out, it will be a special moment for a man who has struggled to speak up for people who often suffer silently.