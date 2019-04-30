This man who survived Sri Lanka bombings, also witnessed 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Bengaluru, Apr 30: A Hindi proverb Ja Ko Rakhe Saiyan, Mar Sake Na Koi (no one can kill the person who is protected by God) came literally came true for this man who hails from Hyderabad but based in Dubai currently.

Dubai-based Abhinav Chari has stepped out of UAE only twice, and both the times he cheated death. Abhinav and his Navroop K were in Colombo's Cinnamon Grand hotel which was one of the eight targets.

Sri Lanka was rocked by a series of blasts in Churches and hotel targeting mainly people observing prayers on Easter Sunday and the series of blasts left more than 250 dead and over 500 injured.

Surprisingly, Chari had also survived 26/11 Mumbai attack as well as he was in Mumbai in 2008 which was attacked by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists.

Abhinav and Navroop have grown up in Dubai, he told Guld News and it's twice that he has travlled out of the UAE and at both occassion, horrific terror attacks have taken place at places he was in.