This man from Bihar turns his Tata Nano car into Helicopter that can't fly!

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Patna, Aug 08: When it comes to Jugaad, Indians for sure, rule the roost. Recently, when this man's dreams who hails from Bihar to become a pilot and afford a helicopter to himself may have never come true but his engineering skills brought him one step closer. What he did next was something surprising.

Mithilesh Prasad, who hails from Bihar and comes from a farmer's family, always wanted to become a pilot, but he couldn't become one. So, to fulfill his dream he gave his Nano car a helicopter look.

He turned his Tata Nano into a helicopter with rotor blade, a tail, a tail boom and a rotor mast. He also modified the interiors of his car and even painted it to give a brand new look.However, Mithilesh's car-cum-helicopter does not fly. This car-helicopter just rolls on the road.

This is not the first time people have done such jugaad. A popcorn seller in Pakistan came really close to fulfilling his dream of becoming a pilot. On March 31, the police stopped Muhammad Fayaz from performing an unauthorized take-off and confiscated the plane from him, Efe news reported.

This man is a HERO. Any one trying to justify his arrest & remand on my time line will not get any kind words from me. Yes CAA has regulations but this is an extrabordinary story & this man needs to be groomed & encouraged & helped to comply with law & asked to innovate more. pic.twitter.com/reJxUXOQsy — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) April 1, 2019