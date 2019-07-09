  • search
    This LS polls most unfair, unconstitutional in country's history: TMC

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 09: Terming the Lok Sabha polls this year the most "unfair" and "unconstitutional" in the country's history, the TMC Tuesday said the issue of electoral reforms raised by it in Parliament is most significant as they are dealing with the "world's most corrupt party".

    Derek O'Brien

    The Trinamool Congress and other Opposition parties have demanded sweeping electoral reforms, which included a collegium for appointing the election commissioner and reintroduction of paper ballot.

    TMC leader Derek O'Brien said, "Electoral reforms is a very important issue for us as we are battling the world's most corrupt party... This was the most unfair election in the history of Indian democracy.

    It was unfair, unconstitutional and and unjust. It was run by an unfair and unjust EC." "Now, the Parliament must step in and decide if they want to amend the law, bring in a legistlation, they have to do something otherwise they will sell the country. BJP itself is corrupt, buys elections, buys MPs...," he alleged.

    He questioned the BJP about "how it got rich by 81 per cent after demonetisation" and alleged that it was the "most capitalist party in the world."

    O'Brien said, "95% of the total electoral bonds funding went to BJP. The party has a hosepipe election strategy. What is in the hosepipe? Free flow of money.

    Challenge the BJP to negate these facts." The BJP, he claimed, got Rs 342 crores from "unknown sources".

    "We are proud of our rags. We got only Rs 10 lakh from "unknown sources"," the TMC leader said.

    All the figures he quoted were from returns filed by political parties and those put up by Association For Democratic Reforms.

