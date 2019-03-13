This Kolkata rickshaw-puller is all set to ride to Pakistan to spread message of peace

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Kolkata, March 13: He might not be as famous as late prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee but Satyen Das's unusual journey to Lahore is no less absorbing and has the same message. The man from Kolkata is just another rickshaw-puller but he has a massive vision in his heart and it is about India-Pakistan peace.

Das, who plies in Garia area of South Kolkata, has decided to undertake a brave mission of riding his rickshaw all the way to Lahore, Pakistan, as a messenger of peace who will appeal to both countries not to fight with guns but bat and ball, said local reports. The man will cover a distance of almost 2,000 kilometres during his mission.

According to the report, Das's plan though sounds incredible to many but this is not the first time that he was engaged himself in such a mission. The man, who is riding his rickshaw since the mid-1990s, has toured entire India and even has gone to Kashmir and Ladakh in his manual three-wheel machine.

Watched #Ladakh_Chale_Rickshawala film With #Satyen_Das, 🙏 the Man himself who pulled off the incredible journey from #Kolkata to #Ladakh by #RICKSHAW & the full team who thought to make a documentary on this great journey. Watch this national award winning documentary. pic.twitter.com/fps2xMAHUn — Aamir Khan Official FC Kolkata (@AamirFanKolkata) December 2, 2018

Talking about the expenditure for undertaking such mission, Das said a local club in Kolkata besides local residents have always donated funds for the man's noble cause of preaching peace.

Just like an ordinary common man who struggles to earn a living, Das feels it is not that all people of Pakistan are bad and they do not want war, adding that the terrorists have no religion and they are enemies for all.