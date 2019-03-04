This Kerala shop runs without a keeper and there has not been a single theft so far

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Thiruvananthapuram, March 4: If we say that in India, there are even shops that do not have keepers to monitor their functioning? We say it as a matter of fact. There is a shop in Vankulathuvayal in Azhikode in Kannur district of Kerala that has no shop-keeper to supervise the sale and there is no report of theft either.

The shop - a red kiosk located near the local bus stand, has a board at the entrance that says: "Collect the product, check the price tag and put the money into the collection box."

Inaugurated on January 1, the shop has been set up by initiative from a non-profit NGO called Janashakti Trust. The store has all kinds of products, ranging from phenyl, handwash, etc. These products are made by differently-abled people and students of 'Asraya', a special school.

"These differently-abled individuals have been making such products. However, they were not able to market it. Then we came to this idea of such a shop. We buy the product in advance from them and then put it in the stall for sale.

This way they don't have to bother about the marketing," Sugunan P M, convenor of the trust, was quoted as saying by inuth.com.

The trust was initially unsure about such functioning of the shop but the local residents gave support to the initiative, Sugunan said. The nearby shop-keepers open this store at 6 am and shut it around 10 pm.

A CCTV has been installed to keep things under surveillance but Sugunan said there has not been a single incident of theft. The daily earning received from the shop is over Rs 1,000.