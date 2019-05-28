This is why #JCBKiKhudai is trending on Twitter: Check out this viral meme

  • search
    New Delhi, May 28: Social Media is full of memes and the desi Internet's latest obsession is 'JCB Ki Khudai.' Yes, you heard it right. If you woke up this morning and scrolled through Facebook and Twitter, your timeline must have been flooded with memes on this #JCBKiKhudayi. All this started trending after a video of a JCB machine removing rubble went viral. Since then, netizens are sharing funny memes and one-liners with #JCBKiKhudayi.

    For those that don't know, JCB stands for Joesph Cyrill Bamford and they are into construction, agriculture and demolition. They are a Britain-based company.

    The search term 'JCB' spiked as soon as the memes started surfacing.

    One user tweeted, "When you cancel your date so that you can watch #jcbkikhudayi".

    Now, joining the meme world, Nagupur police has come up with its unique message, urging the citizens to drive safe.

    And last not but the least, JCB had the best reply to all the love they have been getting on social media.

