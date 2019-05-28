This is why #JCBKiKhudai is trending on Twitter: Check out this viral meme
New Delhi, May 28: Social Media is full of memes and the desi Internet's latest obsession is 'JCB Ki Khudai.' Yes, you heard it right. If you woke up this morning and scrolled through Facebook and Twitter, your timeline must have been flooded with memes on this #JCBKiKhudayi. All this started trending after a video of a JCB machine removing rubble went viral. Since then, netizens are sharing funny memes and one-liners with #JCBKiKhudayi.
For those that don't know, JCB stands for Joesph Cyrill Bamford and they are into construction, agriculture and demolition. They are a Britain-based company.
The search term 'JCB' spiked as soon as the memes started surfacing.
Career change!? LOL 😜 pic.twitter.com/nNg6hbSq4w— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 25, 2019
One user tweeted, "When you cancel your date so that you can watch #jcbkikhudayi".
Whoever says the JCB operator isn't entertaining show them this✌🏻#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/jFMTJJY8w6— KAUSTUBH MANATKAR (@cos2bh_writes) May 27, 2019
When you cancel your Date so that you can watch #jcbkikhudayi #avengersendgame #Thanos pic.twitter.com/juqGr9kfUP— AyUsH ☯ (@SarcasticGupta) May 27, 2019
Wait for it😂#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/sGKG21E9qY— Gundya Bhau (@BhauGundya) May 27, 2019
Pic 1: crowd in SRK movies— Rahane haters ko bhagao (@rahaneswarrior) May 28, 2019
Pic2: crowd watching JCB ki khudai in India#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/k2fNAYUfdE
If I was a JCB driver— αɓɦเ ૨αყ 🇮🇳 (@AbhiRay9506) May 28, 2019
Me :#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/2UvBjODIoU
#jcbkikhudayi #jcbmemes #JCBkikhudai— Garvit Aggarwal (@sakht_londa) May 28, 2019
We live in a society pic.twitter.com/waHzhTbFv0
#JCB is everywhere 😂 pic.twitter.com/H8tI9R4iao— PRASHANTH (@prashanth___) May 27, 2019
Now, joining the meme world, Nagupur police has come up with its unique message, urging the citizens to drive safe.
This is what is -— NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) May 27, 2019
Judicious and Cautious use of Brakes #JCB#DriveSafe#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/QAtJ5DbqTg
And last not but the least, JCB had the best reply to all the love they have been getting on social media.
We are truly humbled by the love shown for JCB in India today, with #JCBKiKhudai trending across the country! Thank you to our customers and fans for your enthusiasm and support! With @JCBIndiaLtd, you can #ExpectMore. #JCBkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/4oGhCAqcyJ— JCB (@JCBmachines) May 27, 2019