This is what happens if you elect an actor to become politician: Congress slam BJP's Sunny Deol

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Pathankot, Feb 18: Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol has grabbed the headlines for his recent statement in which he claimed that everyone knows no one is better than him when it comes to "beating up someone".

Addressing a rally in Pathankot recently, Deol said, "I have been told state government employees harass people saying they elected the wrong person. I do not interfere in such issues. I do not believe in making controversial remarks but everyone knows no one is better than me when it comes to beating up someone."

However, this comment triggered Joginder Pal, a Congress MLA from Bhoa Assembly, and said that it was the party's (BJP) fault for choosing an actor to become a leader.

'Be ready for BJP vs all': JP Nadda speaks on fallout with Shiv Sena, dubs Uddhav govt as 'unnatural

Speaking to reporters, Pal said, "There is no fault of Sunny Deol in this, he has no knowledge of politics. The mistake is of the BJP, I do not know what forced Sunny to come into politics. He is dancing today just like he used to dance in films earlier."

On February 15, Deol attended the beginning of a three-day-long rally to address the problems of the people in different districts of the state.

This Gurdaspur BJP MP on the first day of the rally said that he had come to meet people of Pathankot and listen to their problems.

In the recent Lok Sabha election, the actor-politician defeated sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar by 82,459 votes from Gurdaspur seat in Punjab.