    This is what BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje told Malala Yousafzai on J&K Tweet

    New Delhi, Sep 15: After Nobel Peace Prize winner and Pakistani education rights activist Malala Yousafzai had urged the UN to work towards peace in Kashmir and help children go back to school amid the tense situation in the Valley, this drew a sharp response from a BJP MP, who told the young activist to instead raise concern for minorities in her country where they are subjected to "forceful conversion and persecution".

    BJP MP from Karnataka Shobha Karandlaje told the Nobel laureate that India is pursuing development projects in Jammu and Kashmir and the voices of the people there are being heard.

    Earlier, Malala Yousafzai had tweeted,"I am asking leaders, at #UNGA and beyond, to work towards peace in Kashmir, listen to Kashmiri voices and help children go safely back to school," the youngest ever Nobel Laureate tweeted on Saturday.

    Malala urges UN to help Kashmiri children go back to school

    Normal life has remained affected in Kashmir since August 5, when the special status for Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped and restrictions were imposed. Most shops and schools remain shut and public transport has gone off the roads.

    Malala, 22, said she is deeply concerned about reports of students who have not been able to attend school for more than 40 days, about girls who are afraid to leave their homes.

    "I wanted to hear directly from girls living in Kashmir right now. It took a lot of work from a lot of people to get their stories because of the communications blackout. Kashmiris are cut off from the world and unable to make their voices heard. #LetKashmirSpeak," she tweeted.

    As the shutdown in the Valley entered its 41st day on Saturday, most of the shops and other business establishments remained closed. Internet services remained suspended across all platforms.

    While landline phones across the Valley were functional, voice calls on mobile devices were working only in Kupwara and Handwara police districts of north Kashmir. The efforts of the state government to reopen schools have not borne any fruit as parents continued to keep the kids at home due to apprehensions about their safety.

    shobha karandlaje malala yousafzai jammu and kashmir kashmir valley

    Story first published: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 14:29 [IST]
