'This is the victory of Lalu's ideology', says Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar bypolls results

With the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) marking a clear lead in the by-elections for Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanbad Assembly seat, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday thanked the people of Bihar.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said, ''You have not captured 'Lalu' but an ideology. This very ideology will destroy your arrogance. We put forth our argument with utmost humility in the court. The affection from public has provided us with humility and strength; as for the rest, victory and loss are a part of democracy.''

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi also took to Twitter following trends in bypolls in the state. Status quo has prevailed in the bypolls with every party retaining the seats it had won. There is a sympathy wave, he said.

The results for the by-elections held for Araria Lok Sabha seat Assembly seats of Bhabua and Jehanabad will be declared today.

The bypolls are seen as a litmus test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he pulled out of the state's Grand Alliance and joined the BJP.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day