This is how Twitter reacted to SC verdict on Adultery

New Delhi, Sep 27: Batting for gender equality, the Supreme Court today struck down Indian Penal Code Section 497, which criminalised adultery. The top court said the law making adultery an offence was archaic, discriminated against women and a clear violation of the fundamental rights.

Calling the law archaic and saying that it violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution the justices said that: "Adultery can be ground for civil issues including dissolution of marriage but it cannot be a criminal offence."

The judgment was welcomed by activists, who said the archaic law should have been dumped a long time ago to keep pace with the rest of world.

