This is how BJP fought 2019 LS Elections

New Delhi, May 20: India completed its mammoth seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on Sunday when 59 seats across eight states and union territories voted in the last phase.

As soon as the voting was over, various news channels came up with their Exit Polls. Majority of the Exit Polls predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again lead the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will achieve majority figure of 272 on its own.

If the predictions of the Exit Polls come true then it will be the first time in 48 years that a majority government returns with the majority.

The last time it happened in 1971 when Indira Gandhi returned to the power with the full majority after having done the same in 1967.

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the face of the BJP campaign but he was backed by a well-planned strategy and dedicated party workers.

Out of all the political parties, the BJP is the largest one with over 10 crore active members.

Thought the General Elections were announced on March 10, the BJP was in the election mode soon after getting majority on its own in 2014.

The BJP has divided the country into 899 organisational districts. However, as of 2019 there are a total of 725 districts in India, up from the 640 in the 2011 Census of India and the 593 recorded in the 2001 Census of India.

It has 11427 mandals or Local Committees across the country. These Mandals look after an area having population not more than 5000.

These Mandals are the real strength of the BJP and take the party up to the grassroots level. The Mandal President constitutes a mandal co-ordination committee consisting of the leader of the block level panchayats and two representatives of gram panchayats comprised within the mandal and three members of mandal committee of which one will be general secretary. The mandal president will be president of this committee. This committee regulates and co-ordinates the activities of panchayats under the mandal and woriks under the supervision, direction and guidance of district co-ordination committee.

Another strength of the party is its booth management system. During 2019 elections, the BJP established 8,63,661 booths across the nation.

Apart from it, the BJP has 2566 vistataraks in Assembly constituencies and 442 Pramukhs (Heads) and 10 Sah-Pramukhs (Co-Heads) in Lok Sabha constituencies.

In the states, the BJP has 14 to 21 Lok Sabha election operation committees. Apart from it, the party also constituted election operation committee in every parliamentary constituency.

A total of over 7000 Lok Sabha Election Operation Committees started working six months prior to the announcement of Lok Sabha elections.

At the organisational level, the BJP undertook 11 programmes, like Vistarak Yojna, a scheme aimed at establishing direct contact with people wherein BJP office bearers took the NDA government's achievements to the voters; Mera Booth Sabsey Majboot (My Booth Strongest); Yuva Sammelan (Youth Workshop); Mai Bhi Chowkidar (I am also a watchman) to counter Congress campaign of Chowkidar Chor Hai (Watchman is a thief); and Mera Pariwaar Bhaajpa Pariwar (My Family, BJP Family)