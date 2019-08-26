This international airport was named in honour of Mother Teresa

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Aug 26: Today is Mother Teresa's 109 birth anniversary. She devoted her life to caring for the sick and poor. Born in Macedonia to parents of Albanian-descent and having taught in India for 17 years. Mother gained popularity worldwide for humbly ministering to lepers, the homeless and the poorest of the poor in the slums of Kolkata. And to honour her Rinas Mother Teresa Airport was named.

This international airport was named after Mother Teresa in 2001.

Tirana International Airport (Nënë Tereza) is the only international airport in Albania. It was named after Mother Teresa in 2001 and is commonly known as Rinas Mother Teresa Airport.

Mother Teresa was admired by many for her charitable work. She was declared Patron Saint of the Archdiocese of Calcutta by the Vatican Pope for her selfless service towards helping the underprivileged and poor in Kolkata.

This international airport was named after her. The airport is located 25km (16 miles) north-west of Tirana, in the village of Rinas.

Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity files for recognition of 79 child care homes

The airport is named in honour of the Albanian Roman Catholic nun and missionary, Mother Teresa. It is located 6 nautical miles (11 kilometres; 6.9 miles) northwest of Tirana.

This airport offers international connections primarily within Europe, whereas the most frequent routes are to Milan, Rome and Istanbul.

109th Birth Anniversary of Mother Teresa who taught world importance of giving

It is the main international airport of the Republic of Albania. Hence, it is named after Mother Teresa who was born to parents of Albanian-descent.

Mother Teresa is a deserving hero because of her acts of selflessness, dedication, and compassion towards the poor. Mother Teresa always put others before herself.