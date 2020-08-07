This Independence Day why Indian Railways has been the real hero

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Aug 07: The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown open a big challenge for all of us. The Independence Day celebrations are going to be subdued owing to the pandemic, but then life has to move on.

In these trying times when migrants had to be ferried and essentials had to reach homes, the Indian Railways played a huge role.

Electricity and Water supply

The electricity and water supply, the two most the essential commodities, were transported and delivered by the railways through efficiently managed freight services during the lockdown.

The coal that is needed for the electricity, was moved to power plants non-stop that time.

Also for the electricity needed for pumping the water was generated as the coal was provided with no hindrance by Railways.

Supplying food, medicine, corona-kit

The railways had to carry food-grains, vegetables, petrol, coal, medicine, parcel service etc to remote areas to serve people.

The railways also ensured that medicines, medical supplies and protective gear needed for the fight against the fatal virus are delivered all over the country.

Coaches turn to isolation wards

When states are having lack of hospital beds for the coronavirus-infected persons, railway coaches were converted into isolation wards that is a first in the world for COVID-19 patients.

Shramik Special Trains

When the migrant are facing issues while going to native during the lockdown, Shramik Special Trains carried lakhs of migrant workers from the cities where they were stranded to their respective home states.

Meals and water were provided during their journey by Railways free of cost. Ticket-fare was borne 85 per cent by the state, the rest by the Railways.

As per the minister's saying: 'Railways is the people's property and it belongs to the people''.