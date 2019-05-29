  • search
    This ice-cream parlour in Surat introduces 'Modi Sitafal Kulfi' featuring PM's face

    Ahmedabad, May 29: Celebrating the BJP's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections, a Surat-based ice-cream parlour has introduced 'Modi Sitafal Kulfi', which features which features Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face on it.

    "'Modi Sitafal Kulfi' is being sold very well in the city. We are selling it at a discount of 50 per cent to celebrate BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections," Vivek Ajmera, owner of an ice-cream parlour in Surat, told ANI.

    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    He said 'Modi Sitafal Kulfi' is being sold very well in the city. Also, he shared that the Kulfi is being sold at a discount of 50 per cent to celebrate BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections.

    All you need to know about Modi's swearing-in ceremony

    Ajmera also said that the ingredients used in the kulfi are 100 per cent natural and contains no artificial essence.

    Narendara Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 30, after the BJP won 303 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats in its most resounding electoral performance ever.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 15:55 [IST]
