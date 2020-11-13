This Diwali, light a Diya as a salute to soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation: PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to light a Diya as a Salute for soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation.

In a message to fellow citizens on the eve of Diwali, PM Modi tweeted: "This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can't do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders."

The prime minister also posted an audio clip of his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast in which he had first given a call to citizens to light a 'diya' for soldiers in Diwali.

He had urged people to light a 'diya' (lamp) while they celebrate the festival to honour security forces guarding the country's borders.

After Modi's appeal, the BJP urged people to post a photo with 'diyas' for soldiers on social media.

"This Diwali, PM Narendra Modi has launched this special campaign to let us express our gratitude for our bravest of the brave soldiers. Request you to post a photo with diyas for our soldiers using #Salute2Soldiers on social media," the party said.

Earlier in the day, four security personnel were among six persons killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) from Gurez sector to Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani troops fired mortars and other weapons.

In Nambla sector in Uri, two Army soldiers were killed in the Pakistani firing, the officials said.

PDP leaders, supporters join BJP in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

A BSF sub-inspector was also killed in Haji Peer sector while a jawan was injured, they said.

Two civilians were killed in Kamalkote sector in Uri area of Baramulla district while a woman was killed in Balkote area in Haji Peer sector of Uri, they added.

The officials said several persons were injured in the Pakistani aggression. They said apart from various places in Uri, the ceasefire violations were reported from Izmarg in Gurez sector of Bandipora district and Keran sector of Kupwara district.

A defence spokesman said the Army foiled an infiltration bid, which was aided by the ceasefire violation, along the LoC in the Keran sector.