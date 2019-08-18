This delivery boy sings 'Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara' on customer’s request, wins internet

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 18: Social media has the ability to change people's fortunes and giving them what they deserve. Like this Zomato boy who originally wanted to be a singer but ended up working at the food delivery app in Guwahati, Assam.

However, a resident of Guwahati who got his food delivered by the boy didn't let his talent go wasted.

After reading about his singing abilities in his profile on the app, Anirban Chakraborty decided to record a video of him singing and uploaded it on social media asking people to help him fulfil his dream.

Anand Mahindra shares video of boy dancing on anti-theft bike alarm; netizens can't stop laughing

So, when Zomato delivery boy Pranjit Haloi rang the doorbell with his food, Anirban requested him to sing. He sang a rendition of 'Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara' from the 1976 film Chitchor,

The video which has now gone viral features Pranjit Haloi singing the popular old Hindi movie song - Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara from 1976 film Chitchor. He sings it so beautifully and it was so soulful that Anirban couldn't stop himself from posting it on Facebook.

Anirban explained the entire incident in the caption of his post. He wrote, "To my all Frnd, Presenting Pranjit Haloi ( Zomato delivery boy who delivered food today at my doorstep ) .... I saw in the app that " he wishes to become a singer someday " .. I planned and requested him to sing a song. he is so good that I made this video ... I request everyone to watch and help to fulfill his dreams ..."

The video has since then received more than 10 thousand likes and over eight thousand shares with comments ranging from 'fabulous' to 'May his dreams come true' and other happy wishes.