This day that year: Eiffel Tower inaugurated in 1889, the man-made marvel completes 130 years

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Mar 31: Today (March 31) is the 130th birthday of the Eiffel Tower which was inaugurated in 1889. The 324 metres tall Eiffel Tower is one of the most-visited monument in the world. The tower is a wrought-iron lattice tower located on the Champ de Mars in Paris, France.

Constructed between 1887 to 1889, the Eiffel Tower was thrown open to the public on March 31, 1889. The Eiffel Tower was built by Gustave Eiffel for the 1889 Exposition Universelle, which was to celebrate the 100th year anniversary of the French Revolution. Its construction in 2 years, 2 months and 5 days was a veritable technical and architectural achievement.

For the Eiffel Tower's 130th birthday there will be an adventure game and music. The birthday weekend of March 30 and 31, 2019 will be celebrated like a festival.

[Eiffel Tower to go dark to honour Pittsburgh victims]

In honour of its 130th birthday, the Eiffel Tower is offering visitors an adventure game to learn a little more about the Tower and its history.

Entitled "The Secret Dossier on the Eiffel Tower" and designed with the authors of the musical show "The 300-meter Tower", the adventure game will be offered to visitors from March 30, 2019 until the end of the year.

[Eiffel Tower goes dark at midnight for London victims]

As France's symbol in the world, and the showcase of Paris, today it welcomes almost 7 million visitors a year, making it the most visited monument that you have to pay for in the world.

Almost 300 million visitors regardless of age or origin have come from all over the planet to see it since its opening in 1889.