This coconut on Amazon is on sale for Rs 1365 and netizens shell-shocked

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16: You might have heard about the egg shared by Kim Kardashian that created buzz online, then you are wrong. The recent buss on social media comes from popular e-commerce website Amazon which has left the netizens shell-shocked.

Well, it's because it is being sold online for a price that nobody would ever pay - Rs 1,365!

"This is an actual, real, coconut. Therefore, it may have cracks, dents and imperfections. Coconut cups are a must have Hawaiian accessory for tropical theme events like Hawaiian Luaus, corporate parties, weddings, and more," the seller, Century Novelty, wrote on the description panel of the website.

They also have a 55% discount on the shells. So, you don't have to shell out Rs 3,000, you can purchase it for Rs 1,365.