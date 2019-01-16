This coconut on Amazon is on sale for Rs 1365 and netizens shell-shocked
Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16: You might have heard about the egg shared by Kim Kardashian that created buzz online, then you are wrong. The recent buss on social media comes from popular e-commerce website Amazon which has left the netizens shell-shocked.
Well, it's because it is being sold online for a price that nobody would ever pay - Rs 1,365!
"This is an actual, real, coconut. Therefore, it may have cracks, dents and imperfections. Coconut cups are a must have Hawaiian accessory for tropical theme events like Hawaiian Luaus, corporate parties, weddings, and more," the seller, Century Novelty, wrote on the description panel of the website.
Seriously? 🤷♀️ pic.twitter.com/btViUdhFbJ— Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) January 15, 2019
They also have a 55% discount on the shells. So, you don't have to shell out Rs 3,000, you can purchase it for Rs 1,365.