This Chhattisgarh minister blames PM Modi for Chandrayaan-2 'failure'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Raipur, Sep 09: Ever since ISRO lost contact with Chandrayaan 2's Vikram Lander, there are few leaders who continue to accuse the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government for politicising it.

Something similar happened when this Congress leader Amarjeet Bhagat blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the mission's "failure".

On being questioned about 100 days of Modi government, Chhattisgarh Food and Civil Supplies Minister Amarjeet Bhagat took a dig at PM Modi saying the Prime Minister went to launch the moon mission for the first time in his life and it resulted in the mission's failure.

Nagpur Police wants Chandrayaan 2 'Vikram' lander to respond, says won't issue challan

While speaking to media in Koriya, the Chhattisgarh minister said, "Abhi tak to Modi ji kewal doosre ke kiye mein feeta kaat'te they, udghaatan karte they, waahwaahi lete they. Pehli baar Chandrayaan-2 launch karne gaye aur wo bhi fail ho gaya. (PM Modi used to cut ribbons on achievements of others till now and for the first time when he went to launch the Chandrayaan 2 and the mission failed.)"

Earlier in the week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had slammed the BJP for politicising the Chandrayaan 2 mission and accused the Centre of trying to divert people's attention from the economic crisis in the country with the moon mission.

On September 7, Vikram Lander was supposed to soft-land in the south polar region of the moon and safely deploy the Rover on the moon's surface and communicate with the Orbiter. However, while trying to soft-land, ISRO lost contact with Vikram Lander

ISRO Chairman K Sivan on Sunday announced that the team had spotted the location of Vikram Lander on the Lunar surface. He said that Chandrayaan 2's orbiter clicked a thermal image of Vikram Lander.