  • search
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    This Chennai student didn't miss a single class in 17 years, irrespective of fever or cyclone

    By
    |

    Chennai, March 13: Some people love to be such perfectionists that they leave the entire world startled by their feats. G V Vinoth Kumar is one such man. The man is a bright name in Indian education who proudly holds almost 20 'perfection' certificates in his school and college lives. The perfection lies in the fact that he Kumar hasn't missed a single class in his entire school and college years.

    This Chennai student didnt miss a single class in 17 years, irrespective of fever or cyclone

    "After completing class 12, my school gave me a certificate for perfect attendance all through my schooling at Kalaimagal Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School. That was when I got the idea to set a record because the current record is only 14 years, which is from LKG to class 12," The New Indian Express quoted Kumar as saying.

    "I have completed three years of undergraduate without missing a class. It puts my current record at 17 years," he added.

    Also Read | Pollachi sex scandal: 4 arrested, case transferred to CB-CID

    However, it was not easy for Kumar to maintain the record. He had to travel two-and-half hours from Royapuram to Padur to attend his classes at Hindustan College of Arts and Sciences (40 kms). Kumar thanks his parents for his achievement.

    "My parents motivated me a lot. They were the ones who told me that I should go to school every day. My father, who is also a teacher, used to drop me at school every day," Kumar told the newspaper.

    Kumar, a student of Master of Computer Application now, even attended the class in his third year with 102 degree fever and in times of cyclone. The man aims to clear Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission examination in future.

    More chennai NewsView All

    Read more about:

    chennai student record tamil nadu

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 11:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue