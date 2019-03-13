This Chennai student didn't miss a single class in 17 years, irrespective of fever or cyclone

Chennai, March 13: Some people love to be such perfectionists that they leave the entire world startled by their feats. G V Vinoth Kumar is one such man. The man is a bright name in Indian education who proudly holds almost 20 'perfection' certificates in his school and college lives. The perfection lies in the fact that he Kumar hasn't missed a single class in his entire school and college years.

"After completing class 12, my school gave me a certificate for perfect attendance all through my schooling at Kalaimagal Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School. That was when I got the idea to set a record because the current record is only 14 years, which is from LKG to class 12," The New Indian Express quoted Kumar as saying.

"I have completed three years of undergraduate without missing a class. It puts my current record at 17 years," he added.

However, it was not easy for Kumar to maintain the record. He had to travel two-and-half hours from Royapuram to Padur to attend his classes at Hindustan College of Arts and Sciences (40 kms). Kumar thanks his parents for his achievement.

"My parents motivated me a lot. They were the ones who told me that I should go to school every day. My father, who is also a teacher, used to drop me at school every day," Kumar told the newspaper.

Kumar, a student of Master of Computer Application now, even attended the class in his third year with 102 degree fever and in times of cyclone. The man aims to clear Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission examination in future.