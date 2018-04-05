This cancer-affected boy has a dream; Telangana police fulfills his wish by making him the ‘top cop’

Hyderabad, April 5: We all have dreams, unfortunately, most often they remained unfulfilled. But this six-year-old boy got lucky, at least for a day. His dream to become a policeman was fulfilled by the Telangana police department by making him the "top cop" for a day on Wednesday.

Dudekala Ishan, who is a class 2 student, is suffering from blood cancer. All he wanted is to adorn the khaki uniform. Thanks to Make-a-Wish Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), and Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, as they joined hands and made Ishan the police commissioner for a day.

Viral pictures of Ishan comfortably sitting in the chair of the police commissioner and surrounded by real cops, including Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, commissioner of Rachakonda Police in Telangana, showcase the "softer" side of the law enforcement department.

Bhagwat took to Twitter to tell the world about how the police force helped the little kid to fulfill his dream. Pictures of smiling Ishan, his family members and policemen are hard to be ignored.

Make a wish foundation approached CP Rachakonda Mahesh Bhagwat IPS with a wish of Commissioner for a day of suffering with life threatening disease 6 year old boy Master Dudekala Ishan S/O Chand Pasha n/o Kunchanpalli Medak District. On 4/4/2018 Master Ishan's wish fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/7Q8EwQ60WI — Rachakonda Police (@RachakondaCop) April 4, 2018

News agency ANI too tweeted some "lovely" pictures of camaraderie shared by Ishan and Telangana police personnel.

Telangana: D Ishan, a student of class 2 suffering from blood cancer, was made Commissioner of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate for a day. pic.twitter.com/Xva9sX2qaK — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018

As he took over his duty as the top cop, Ishan, who hails from Medak district in Telangana, suggested installation of several CCTV cameras to maintain law and order and create a friendly policing atmosphere in the Commissionerate limits. The boy added that he wanted to curb property offences and increase the number of "She Teams" and police patrol for the safety of women and girls.

Earlier, the Mumbai police too fulfilled the wish of another boy suffering from cancer.

Mulund Police Station was completely won over by the undaunted spirit of 7 year old Arpit Mandal, fighting cancer! If we could, we would fulfill all his wishes beyond just being a Police inspector for a day #ProtectingSmiles @MakeAWishIndia pic.twitter.com/jPOJosXFDU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 23, 2018

Looking at the kindness and friendlessness of both the Telangana and Mumbai police departments, all we can say is that next time you wish for something, then don't forget to approach the police station near to your house. You never know, sometimes "angels" do come in khaki uniforms too.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day