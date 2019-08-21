This can happen only in Nagaland: Kiren Rijju posts video of unique Beehive

New Delhi, Aug 21: Kiren Rijiju, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs of India has shared a unique video on his twitter.

In the video, a person is seen with Beehive in an unlikely place in Nagaland, Rijju has also wrote, "This can happen only in Nagaland!"

Nagaland is considered to be the home of honey bee species. And there are varieties of honey bees are found here. According to the Nagaland Beekeeping and Honey Mission website, the most common Apis species are Rock Bee.

Sources; @MmhonlumoKikon from Nagaland pic.twitter.com/fpqpD5JJku — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 21, 2019

The most common bee is Apis Cerana, traditionally domesticated in the cavities of trunks, hollows of rocks, hollowed out logs, wooden boxes, buckets, packing cases etc. They are also domesticated in wooden boxes with fixed frames.

Stingless bee are primitive species and are commonly found in the underground, hollow of trees, crevices of rock and walls. The Process of experimental rearing is for the Apis Mellifera species on the foothill areas of the state.

Kiren Rijju has been seen tweeting regarding any Nagaland, whether Nagaland police or U15 girls football team from Nagaland for Gothia Cup. The minister is from Arunachal Pradesh. And this time he has posted this unique video of Beehive in Nagaland.