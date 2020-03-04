  • search
    This book's eerie prediction warned the world of Coronavirus outbreak

    New Delhi, Mar 04: The prediction of coronavirus outbreak iin 2020 which will attack the lungs had been also predicted in a piece of fiction written by Sylvia Browne in her 2008 book,'End of Days: Predictions and Prophecies about the End of the World''.

    This books eerie prediction warned the world of Coronavirus outbreak

    The book reads,"In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments.

    She added further, "Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again 10 years later, and then disappear completely.

    The brief passage has sparked the imaginations of many social media users who believe it matches the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

    Covid-19 is a virus which attacks the lungs and has become a potent force in the beginning of the year 2020. There is no known vaccine yet for the virus. It is yet to be seen if the illness vanishes quickly and whether it attacks again 10 years later. This part of the prediction remains to be seen in the future.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 21:48 [IST]
