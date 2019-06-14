  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    This Bengaluru cab driver is breaking the internet as he speaks Sanskrit so fluently!

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, June 14: In a viral video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, this Bengaluru cab driver has just reminded us of the beauty of Sanskrit language, the rich language of ancient India, as he speaks each and every word in Sanskrit so fluently. He has definitely won the internet's hearts with his amazing vocabulary.

    The viral 45-second-clip of the cab driver, Mallappa V P, was posted on Twitter by Girish Bharadwaja, whose Twitter bio describes him as an entrepreneur, belonging from Vishwa Hindu Parishad (an Indian right-wing Hindu nationalist organisation, VHU).

    This Bengaluru cab driver is breaking the internet as he speaks Sanskrit so fluently!
    The Bengaluru cab driver, Mallappa V P speaks Sanskrit with fluency. Image Courtesy @Twitter

    The video clip shows the Mallappa conversing with a passenger in Sanskrit.

    It is learnt that Mallappa holds a Master degree in Sanskrit from Sri Chamarajendra Samskrita Graduation and Post Graduation Center in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru. He supplements his income by driving an ola cab in the evening.

    Watch: Woman tied to pole, thrashed by villagers for not returning loan

    Mallappa is fluent in Sanskrit as well as in Kannada.

    Ever since the video has been posted, netizens can't stop gushing about the cabbie.

    It is sad that how today we are in a rush to brace foreign languages, neglecting the rich culture that our nation is actually famous for.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bengaluru driver sanskrit

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue