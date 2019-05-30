This Auto driver is offering free rides to celebrate Modi's swearing-in

  • search
    Bengaluru, May 30: An Auto Driver has gone extra miles to express his happiness and celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return to power for a second consecutive term in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

    In a distinctive gesture, Chandru Naik is offering free rides to people in Bhatkal district of Karnataka.

    He said, I'm extremely happy that Prime Minsiter @NarendraModi is taking the oath again, he speaks for all. I will offer free rides until the swearing-in ceremony of Modi ji.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. The ceremony will take place at 7 pm.

    List of new ministers of India 2019

    The BJP has secured 303 seats, which is 22 more than the party got in the 2014 elections. Along with its allies, the NDA took its tally up to 352 in the 17th Lok Sabha.

    This will be the first time when a non-Congress party has managed to secure a majority on its own for the second consecutive term after Indira Gandhi had won in 1971. Earlier, Jawaharlal Nehru had performed this feat.

