This 88-year-old TN farmer fulfils dream of owning Mercedes-Benz

    Chennai, July 13: Mercedes-Benz has been one of the oldest, and most aspired luxury car brands. A farmer from Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu waited 80 years - almost a lifetime - to fulfil his dream of owning a Mercedes-Benz.

    Devarajan, who is now 88-year-old, always been an admirer of the brand after having seeing the first ever Mercedes car at the age of just 8 years old.

    Devarajan took home a diesel powered Mercedes-Benz B200 CDI. The 2143 cc, inline four-cylinder diesel engine is tuned to deliver 136 hp between 3600-4400 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7G-DCT Dual Clutch Transmission. The car can achieve a top speed of 210 kmph.

    The Mercedes-Benz B200 CDI is sold at an ex-showroom price tag of INR 33 lakh.

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 11:31 [IST]
