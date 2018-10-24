This 69-year-old former NRI fills drinking water pots every morning to serve people

New Delhi, Oct 24: There are not many souls around in our country who have a heart of compassion. But 69-year-old Alag Natarajan is one from the noble minority. The former NRI who lived in London for almost three decades planned to do something for the people on his return. One thing that caught his eyes is that people who spend most of their time on roads do not get the minimum requirement of water to quench their thirst.

According to a report in Inuth.com, Natarajan, a resident of South Delhi, started installing water coolers around his locality to meet people's needs. He installed 10 coolers at different locations, starting from his own residence in Panchsheel Park. But very soon, he realised that nobody was eager to fill water in those coolers. There was also the problem of getting electric connection to run the devices.

"It has been four years now including the cooler maybe five years. When I started, I installed 10 coolers in different parts of Delhi but half of them I have to bring back because people had no respect for it. Each cooler cost me Rs 25,000," he was quoted as saying by Inuth.

The man did not lose hope, however. He switched to a cheaper alternative - earthern pots of 'matkas'. He placed around 80 of them in different areas and everyday, at around 4 am, he takes out his water van to fill them.

Natarajan, however, doesn't charge money for his social service. Sometimes, people donate money for his efforts but his funding comes mainly from his pension in London. His family also supports him. One 'matka' costs him Rs 350, he said.

Besides serving water, the veteran also provides breakfast to security guards, labourers and drivers and now he has started making the food (idli) besides serving cucumbers and bananas. He has also put up self-help cycle pumps in different areas to encourage cycling.