Home News India Kamal Nath likely to be the new CM of Madhya Pradesh: Reports

Kamal Nath likely to be the new CM of Madhya Pradesh: Reports

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 12: The Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is likely to appoint Kamal Nath as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, said a CNN News 18 report while quoting sources.

He is a nine-time Member of Parliament from Chhindwara. Though Kamal Nath is not contesting the Assembly elections, voters in Chhindwara have been lured in his name with slogans of 'Kamal Nath as CM'. However, while he dominates in the region in Lok Sabha polls, the Congress has been unable to defeat the BJP in Assembly polls here. In 2013, Congress won only three out of the seven seats in Chhindwara district but Kamal Nath went on to win the Lok Sabha seat for the ninth time. The BJP, meanwhile, is confident that such slogans will not help the Congress and have maintained that anti-incumbency for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is not a factor in the polls.

Represents the Chhindwara constituency of Madhya Pradesh, he is a member and the pro tem Speaker of the current 16th Lok Sabha. The senior Congress leader has also served as a Union minister in many capacities during the UPA rule.

Nath was made the president of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee in May to lead the party's campaign in the upcoming assembly election in the state.

The former Union minister has, however, still not made a decision whether he will contest the upcoming assembly elections. If Congress comes to power in Madhya Pradesh, then Kamal Nath undoubtedly is the front­runner for the chief minister's post. Congress stalwart Kamal Nath has never contested an assembly election before.

The senior Congress leader has since 1980 been the Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara for ten terms. He has been invincible from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat except for once when in 1997 he was defeated by former chief minister Sundarlal Patwa. Today, he is the seniormost MP in the Lok Sabha, the reason why he was made protem Speaker after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.